Tamil Nadu Cricket Association AGM happens on expected lines as Rupa Gurunath takes charge

Published: 27th September 2019 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Rupa Gurunath was unanimously elected as president of TNCA

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As reported before, Rupa Gurunath and RS Ramasaamy were unanimously elected as the president and secretary of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) at the state unit’s 87th annual general meeting, on Thursday.

All other office-bearers and apex-council members were also unanimously elected. All the new office-bearers will hold their posts for the next three years.

After being elected, Rupa introduced the new office-bearers to the members of TNCA. The AGM lasted for just 45 minutes. L Balaji, B Arun, L Sivaramakrishnan, M Venkataramana and Subramaniam Badrinath were among the many cricketers present at the meeting.

Complying with Lodha commission guidelines, Justice K Kannan was appointed as an ombudsman, and Justice M Jeyapaul as ethics officer.

The general body also appointed B Kalyanasundaram, T Karunamoorthy and Sumathi Hariharan Aiyar as Cricket Advisory Committee members, for a term of three years.

“I have been the assistant secretary in the past,” said Ramaswamy, the first person hailing from the state’s districts to hold the post of TNCA secretary.

“I have been an executive committee member too. I have a fair idea of how the association functions, and also how the game goes on in the city. I am shifting from Salem to Chennai. It is an honour to be the secretary, and I will give it my best shot.”

There are bound to be some changes in the selection committee. “Barring M Senthilnathan and R Ramkumar, the other selectors are ineligible to continue. The Cricket Advisory Committee will pick the new selectors. It will be done shortly,’’  informed Ramaswamy.

Office-bearers
President: Rupa Gurunath. Vice president (city): TJ Srinivasaraj. Vice president (districts): Dr P Ashok Sigamani. Secretary: RS Ramasaamy. Joint secretary: KA Shankar. Assistant secretary: N Venkataraman. Treasurer: J Parthasarathy. Apex council members (city): V Karunakaran (Garnet CC), PS Aravind (Krishnaraj MC), MK Srivatsa (National United Club), Vijay Nirmal Kumar (Prasad CC), S Prabu (Sumangali Homes), Ajay Kumar Chandhok (Youngsters CC). Apex council members (districts): S Goudhaman (Coimbatore DCA), KS Srinivasan (Krishnagiri DCA), R Thiviaprahasam (Virudhunagar DCA).Cricket Advisory Committee: B Kalyanasundaram, T Karunamoorthy, Sumathi Hariharan Aiyar.
TNPL governing council (2019-2020): K Shivakumar, Keshav Sriraman, P Ilangovan, nominated member of ICA, nominated member of CAG, office-bearers of TNCA as ex-officio members, CEO.
Auditors: PB Vijayaraghavan & Co.

