Bring back Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal into T20 side: Sourav Ganguly

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has said that while India remain a great team in limited-overs cricket, Virat Kohli needs to bring back wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. While both players have seen a meteoric rise in the run-up to the 2019 World Cup, they were missing from the teams that faced the West Indies and South Africa with Kohli indicating that the management is looking to add more depth to the batting lineup.

"This is a good team but Virat needs to bring back the wrist spinners into this format," Ganguly wrote in his column for Times of India. "I hope Yuzvendra Chahal has only been rested to give an opportunity to others, or else he is a must for India in the T20 format.

Ganguly said that he is not concerned with India's results in the shortest format of the game going into the World T20 next year. "The T20 World Cup is in Australia next year and opinions and judgments will be passed. The key person amidst all this will be Virat Kohli, and it will be important for him to stay calm for a long period of time," Ganguly said.

The 47-year-old added that India don't need two left-arm spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Krunal Pandya and he hopes for the upcoming Test series against South Africa to contain good pitches. "India doesn't need two left-arm spinners [Ravindra Jadeja and Krunal Pandya]. The test series will start soon, and hopefully, India will play on good pitches and not rank turners, as it has been in the last series because India is a very good team on any surface," said Ganguly.