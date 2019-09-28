Home Sport Cricket

Bring back Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal into T20 side: Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly said that he is not concerned with India's results in the shortest format of the game going into the World T20 next year.

Published: 28th September 2019 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Kuldeep Yadav (R) with Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has said that while India remain a great team in limited-overs cricket, Virat Kohli needs to bring back wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. While both players have seen a meteoric rise in the run-up to the 2019 World Cup, they were missing from the teams that faced the West Indies and South Africa with Kohli indicating that the management is looking to add more depth to the batting lineup.

"This is a good team but Virat needs to bring back the wrist spinners into this format," Ganguly wrote in his column for Times of India. "I hope Yuzvendra Chahal has only been rested to give an opportunity to others, or else he is a must for India in the T20 format.

Ganguly said that he is not concerned with India's results in the shortest format of the game going into the World T20 next year. "The T20 World Cup is in Australia next year and opinions and judgments will be passed. The key person amidst all this will be Virat Kohli, and it will be important for him to stay calm for a long period of time," Ganguly said.

ALSO READ | Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal's absence hurting India's ball game in T20Is

The 47-year-old added that India don't need two left-arm spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Krunal Pandya and he hopes for the upcoming Test series against South Africa to contain good pitches. "India doesn't need two left-arm spinners [Ravindra Jadeja and Krunal Pandya]. The test series will start soon, and hopefully, India will play on good pitches and not rank turners, as it has been in the last series because India is a very good team on any surface," said Ganguly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli India T20 Squad Yuzvendra Chahal Kuldeep Yadav
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp