Home Sport Cricket

Harman & Co ask BCCI for psychologist to combat anxiety and depression

With the team comprising of young blood — Shafali Verma being the youngest at 15 — the aspect of maturity to handle high-pressure situation becomes crucial.

Published: 28th September 2019 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur with her teammates

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur with her teammates (Photo | Twitter @BCCIWomen)

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

SURAT: A day after England women’s wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor hung up her boots, citing anxiety and depression as the reason, India women’s T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur told this newspaper that the team has requested the BCCI for a mental conditioning coach or a sports psychologist.

“We are working on that (the mental aspect of the players),” she said on Saturday.

“We have requested the BCCI for someone like a sports psychologist, who can travel with us. We have spoken to coach as well. Nowadays, the pressure is high. You need someone to discuss things when they are not fine.”

With the team comprising of young blood — Shafali Verma being the youngest at 15 — the aspect of maturity to handle high-pressure situation becomes crucial.

While Harmanpreet revealed that she turns to her father whenever she is not in a good headspace, not everyone might have a go-to person.

“You never know who can help you perform and give you some sort of direction. I have my dad with whom I can share anything. We have that bonding where we don’t need to talk every day but if there is something bothering me, he helps me sort things out. We don’t know if everybody in the team has that someone.”

At the same time, she also feels it may not be easy to find someone the team can trust.

“To find a good consultant is not an easy job. It’s not like you can bring in anyone. You need someone who you can trust and give us confidence that the person is going to be helpful. Hopefully, we will get someone soon because I feel it is a necessity.”

Sarah took a break from incessant cricket in 2016 and was part of England’s World Cup-winning squad in 2017. At just 30, her announcement shocked many. Apart from her, in recent times, Australia opener Nicole Bolton has also spoken about her battle with mental health.

“It is a good decision for them. Taking a break is vital. People may judge them, thinking they are mentally weak and that’s why they are on a break. But you need guts to come up and say ‘I am not well’ and ‘I need a break’. I’m sure they are strong and that’s why they have taken that decision.”

The Indian women’s hockey team has brought on board a sports psychologist this year. The benefits reflected in their results. “In the end, your life is important. I know only one thing: sports. If I don’t enjoy it, what is the point of playing cricket?” said Harmanpreet.

With the importance of mental health on the rise, a sports psychologist may go a long way in making this team contenders in the World T20 next February.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sarah Taylor Harmanpreet Kaur BCCI
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
WATCH: Mangaluru celebrates Navratri by doing this unique 'Tiger Dance'
Gallery
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
As India is all set to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we take a look at actors who essayed the role of Gandhi with elan. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
'Hey Ram' to 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai': 10 times Mahatma Gandhi was brought alive on screen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp