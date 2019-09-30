Pakistan batsman Babar Azam pips Virat Kohli to become third quickest to 11 ODI tons

By IANS

KARACHI: Star Pakistan batsman Babar Azam on Monday went past India captain Virat Kohli to become the third fastest to 11 ODI hundreds after slamming 115 in the second ODI against Sri Lanka here.

Azam reached his 11th ODI hundred in his 71st innings while Kohli took 82 innings to get there.

Batting first, Pakistan rode Azam's 115 off 105 deliveries (4x8, 6x4) to post 305/7 in the allotted 50 overs. The first ODI was washed out without a ball being bowled at the same venue on Friday.

South Africa's Hashim Amla is the quickest to 11 ODI tons, racing there in 64 innings. Another South Africa cricketer, Quinton de Kock, is second in the list, taking 65 innings to reach the milestone.