Home Sport Football

PSG beats Barcelona to advance to women's Champions League final

Sabrina Delannoy scored with a penalty kick for the hosts and Miriam Dieguez added an own-goal as PSG made it to the final for the second time.

Published: 30th April 2017 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2017 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

PSG's Ashley Lawrence, left, duels for the ball against FC Barcelona's Barbara Latorre during the Women's Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain, at the Miniestadi stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturd

By Associated Press

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain defeated Barcelona 2-0 to advance 5-1 on aggregate to the women's Champions League final on Saturday.

Sabrina Delannoy scored with a penalty kick for the hosts and Miriam Dieguez added an own-goal as PSG made it to the final for the second time.

Delannoy converted from the spot after Cristiane was fouled in the box in the 55th minute.

Dieguez inadvertently beat her own 'keeper six minutes later as she tried to clear a free kick from Eve Perisset.

PSG, which was runner-up in 2015, faces titleholder Lyon or Manchester City in the June 1 final.

Lyon has a 3-1 advantage from the first leg.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabrina Delannoy Paris Saint-Germain Barcelona Women's Champions League Miriam Dieguez Semifinal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp