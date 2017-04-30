PSG beats Barcelona to advance to women's Champions League final

By Associated Press

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain defeated Barcelona 2-0 to advance 5-1 on aggregate to the women's Champions League final on Saturday.

Sabrina Delannoy scored with a penalty kick for the hosts and Miriam Dieguez added an own-goal as PSG made it to the final for the second time.

Delannoy converted from the spot after Cristiane was fouled in the box in the 55th minute.

Dieguez inadvertently beat her own 'keeper six minutes later as she tried to clear a free kick from Eve Perisset.

PSG, which was runner-up in 2015, faces titleholder Lyon or Manchester City in the June 1 final.

Lyon has a 3-1 advantage from the first leg.