Bolivia's Alejandro Chumacero (C) vies for the ball with Uruguay's Matias Vecino (R) and Giorgian De Arrascaeta during a match. (File | AP)

LA PAZ (BOLIVIA): Mexico's Club Puebla have signed Bolivia international midfielder Alejandro Chumacero for the 2018 season, the Liga MX side said.

The 26-year-old, who will join the club from Bolivian outfit The Strongest, will meet up with his new teammates in January following a medical, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I'm excited about this new challenge in my career and ready to give my all for these colours," Chumacero said in a social media post.

Chumacero began his professional career as a teenager with The Strongest and had a season with Brazil's Sport Recife before returning to his original club in 2013.

He was one of the leading scorers in the 2017 Copa Libertadores with four goals from eight matches.

