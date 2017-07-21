Home Sport Football

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte praises experienced newcomer Alvaro Morata

The Italian coach said Morata will be a "first choice" player for his squad in the upcoming Premier League season.

Published: 21st July 2017 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2017 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

Antonio Conte hailed Alvaro Morata's experience playing with the Spanish giants and previously with Juventus in the Champions League. (File | AP)

By AFP

BEIJING: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte marvelled Friday at the "crazy" transfer fees demanded for players, though he praised 80-million-euro newcomer Alvaro Morata as a young but experienced striker with a bright future.

The Italian coach said Morata, 24, will be a "first choice" player for his squad in the upcoming Premier League season, a day after Real Madrid and Chelsea announced his transfer.

Conte hailed Morata's experience playing with the Spanish giants and previously with Juventus in the Champions League.

"He's a good striker. He's a player with the right prospect for Chelsea. He's very young and for sure he can improve a lot," he told a press conference on the eve of a pre-season game against Arsenal in Beijing.

Chelsea had long been linked to a move for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku but it signed Morata after the Belgian international joined Manchester United instead for a reported 85 million euros.

Asked whether the price paid for Morata was fair after he had previously warned about the spending power of Chinese clubs, Conte acknowledged that "for sure this transfer market is crazy".

"I think if you want to buy a simple player, okay, a normal player, you have to start to think to spend 40-50 million euros, and I think this is incredible," he said.

Sky Sports reported earlier that Morata passed his Chelsea medical and was expected to fly to Singapore to link up with his new team-mates following their tour in China.

Arsenal had a tough week with several players hit by food poisoning in Shanghai, where they played under searing heat against Bayern Munich on Wednesday. The London team won 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger said 21 players were fit for Saturday's game, but he voiced doubts that Theo Walcott could play.

"I don't think he will be ready for tomorrow but it's nothing major," he said.

While it is a pre-season game, Wenger promised a competitive match against Arsenal's London rivals at the Bird's Nest in Beijing.

"It's not really a friendly" because of the historic rivalry, he said. "There's always some pride at stake."

Arsenal defeated Chelsea to win the FA Cup in May, while the Blues won the Premier League title.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Real Madrid Chelsea Antonio Conte Alvaro Morata

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp