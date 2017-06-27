KAZAN: Star Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal asserted on Tuesday that his team will overcome Portugal in the Confederations Cup semi-final and meet reigning World Cup champions Germany in the title clash.

The two-time Copa America champions will take on current European champions Portugal in the semi-finals at the Kazan Arena here on Wednesday.

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has been in good form for Portugal, bagging man of the match awards in all three group matches.

Vidal however, has allayed any fears ahead of the vital tie, asserting that the four-time Ballon d'or winner will not be able to carry Portugal to the final.

"I have already told my Bayern Munich team-mate (and Germany international) Joshua Kimmich that we will meet again in the final," the Chilean midfielder was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror on Tuesday.

Vidal also lashed out at the Portuguese star, saying he does not exist for him.

"Cristiano is a smart ass. For me he does not exist," Vidal said.

Portuguese midfielder Luís Fernandes also thinks that the South Americans are favourites in their semi-final clash.

"Chile are favourites. They've players of great quality playing in big clubs worldwide, but our goal is to play the final," Fernandes said.