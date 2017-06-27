LONDON: If Wayne Rooney can accept a bit-part role as opposed to the mainstay he was at English football giants Manchester United a few years back, the English forward could have a future at the club, former United star Ryan Giggs said.

"Wayne is a proven goal scorer," Giggs told Sky Sports News. "Give him a chance, Wayne will score."

"It is whether he can put up with not being first choice or whether he can develop his game, which I had to around the same age -- not being certain to play every game, but playing 25-30 games and contributing."

"If Wayne can do that, then I don't see why he can't still be at the club."

Rooney, United's leading scorer of all time, has got limited playing time last season under manager Jose Mourinho.

The 31-year old has been linked with moves to former club Everton or China.

"There's lots of offers on the table, both in England (and) abroad, and really that's what I have to decide on," Rooney had said last month as quoted by ESPNFC.

"I've played for two Premier League clubs and they're the only two Premier League clubs I'll play for."

Rooney still has two years remaining of his United contract.

The former England skipper made 25 English Premier League (EPL) appearances last season, scoring five goals and providing five assists. He also appeared seven times in the Europa League, with two goals and three assists, and seven times in domestic cup competitions, scoring once.