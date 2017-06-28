MILAN: Italy goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu left Paris Saint-Germain to join Torino on a three-year deal on Tuesday that means he should take over as the club's number one from England's Joe Hart.

Sirigu spent the last of his six seasons with PSG on loan in Spain with Sevilla and then Osasuna and, with the 2018 World Cup on the horizon, the Sardinian was looking for more playing time.

"I'm happy to join a club like Torino," Sirigu said.

"I chose Torino because they really showed they wanted me. The club and the president made me feel wanted and I thank them for that."

Sirigu, 30, is expected to take over from Hart after the England goalkeeper's one-year loan from Manchester City recently ended.

While Hart's future destination has yet to be determined, Torino president Urbano Cairo said: "Torino Football Club is pleased to announce it has acquired Salvatore Sirigu outright from Paris Saint-Germain.

"Salvatore Sirigu is an international goalkeeper, with remarkable experience in European and world competition and an impressive honours list.

"With Paris Saint-Germain he won four league titles, three French Super Cups, three League Cups and two French Cups.

"He was also the best Ligue 1 goalkeeper for two seasons and made 30 appearances in the Champions League."

