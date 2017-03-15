Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Alejandro Remiro hospitalised by head injury
MADRID: Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Alejandro Remiro was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after suffering a head injury when he was struck by a ball in training.
The club said Remiro, 21, was conscious and teammate Benat Extebarria told reporters the incident had thankfully just been a "scare."
"Traumatic head injury (suffered) in the course of training today Wednesday, March 15," Bilbao said in a statement.
"He is conscious and has been transferred to a health centre where additional tests will be carried out."
However, Extebarria said he believed Remiro had been taken to hospital as a precaution.
"The truth is that is was a big scare because it was powerful strike," he said.
"Luckily it was just a very strong blow and he is fine. He went to hospital so we can make sure, but I think he is fine."
The incident highlights the dangers faced by players from head injuries just two weeks after Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres was hospitalised by a sickening head clash with Deportivo la Coruna's Alex Bergantinos.
Remiro has yet to make his first team debut with Athletic, but has been capped at under-19 level by Spain.