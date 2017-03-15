Home Sport Football

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Alejandro Remiro hospitalised by head injury

The club said Remiro, 21, was conscious and teammate Benat Extebarria told reporters the incident had thankfully just been a scare.

By AFP

MADRID: Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Alejandro Remiro was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after suffering a head injury when he was struck by a ball in training.

The club said Remiro, 21, was conscious and teammate Benat Extebarria told reporters the incident had thankfully just been a "scare."

"Traumatic head injury (suffered) in the course of training today Wednesday, March 15," Bilbao said in a statement.

"He is conscious and has been transferred to a health centre where additional tests will be carried out."

However, Extebarria said he believed Remiro had been taken to hospital as a precaution.

"The truth is that is was a big scare because it was powerful strike," he said.

"Luckily it was just a very strong blow and he is fine. He went to hospital so we can make sure, but I think he is fine."

The incident highlights the dangers faced by players from head injuries just two weeks after Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres was hospitalised by a sickening head clash with Deportivo la Coruna's Alex Bergantinos.

Remiro has yet to make his first team debut with Athletic, but has been capped at under-19 level by Spain.

