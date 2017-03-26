CHENNAI: Hosts SSN College defeated SRR 4-3 in the final of the first edition of the SSN inter-collegiate football championship here. Chennai City FC player D Ravanan gave away the prizes.

Results: Final: SSN 4-3 SRR; 3/4th place playoffs: SVCE 5-3 PERI.

Loyola College triumph

Loyola College beat SRM University 79-67 in the final of the ABL’17 basketball trophy, organised by

Amity Business School, at the JJ Indoor Stadium, Kilpauk. Mane Ranjith of Loyola was adjudged

the player of tournament.

Results: Final: Loyola 79 (Santhosh 14, Surya 21, Lokesh 10) bt SRM University 67(Shashak 21, Arun 15, Paul 10).

Siva cracks century

V Subramania Siva’s 100 helped Swaraj CC beat Southern Railway Sports Association by 107 runs in a Second Division Plate Group match of the TNCA league.

II Division Plate: Swaraj CC 276 in 49.5 ovs (V Subramania Siva 100; Sabari Prabhu 3/72,B Aditya 3/55, G Umapathy 3/42) bt Southern Railway Sports Association 169 in 45.2 ovs (Godwin Rubesh 77; Ganesh Moorthi 4/24, R Srivatsan 3/44); SPIC Recreation Club 281 in 49.2 ovs (B Surya 89, Arisht Singhvi 56;

V Nepolian 4/18) bt Sir Theagaraya Recreation Club 244/7 in 50 ovs (L Saravanan 67, Mohamed Asif 61, R Nandagopal 52).

Prajnesh champion

Prajnesh Gunneswaran won his second ITF Futures title of the season after beating N Sriram Balaji 7-5, 6-3 in the final of the Indian Oil XtraPremium ITF Futures for men at the Trivandrum Tennis Club in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Going into the final here, the two Davis Cup hopefuls had got the better off each other once in the two Futures finals they had teed off this year.

Sports quota selection trials

Selection trials for sports quota admission at St Joseph’s College of Engineering and St Joseph’s

Institute of Technology, Chennai will be conducted at Sports Village on April 8. Achievements in

state/national level competitions will be the eligibility criteria for participation in the trials, besides

academic qualifications and fulfilment of eligibility fixed by the Anna University norms.

150 sportspersons will be selected for the upcoming academic year 2017-2018, and they will be offered

BE/B Tech, ME/M Tech, MBA, Integrated MB A(5 Years, Eligibility: Pass in 12th Std) and MCA

courses under the sports quota. For more details, contact: 98409 86678, 98408 10952.