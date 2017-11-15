Brazilian striker Willian Jose seeking Spain switch

By IANS

MADRID: Real Sociedad's Brazilian striker Willian Jose has revealed that he is seeking Spanish citizenship in a bid to switch his national allegiance ahead of next year's World Cup.

The 25-year-old, who has scored eight goals in 15 matches so far this season, said his decision was prompted by a lack of opportunities for five-time world champions Brazil, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Brazil always calls up the same players," Jose told reporters on Tuesday.

"Here in Spain I think it would be easier to be selected than it is for Brazil because you are given chances.

"I would be very happy (with the possibility). I really like the Brazil national team but I also like the Spain team and I think I have more chances here. I hope I can get my (Spanish) passport and be available."

Jose, who began his career at Barueri in Sao Paulo state, has represented Brazil at the under-20 level but never in a senior competition.

Among other Brazilians to have switched nationality in recent years are Spain's Diego Costa and Marcos Senna, and Portugal's Deco and Pepe.