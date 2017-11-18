Home Sport Football

Sao Paulo's Lucas Pratto open to Argentina move to aid World Cup bid

Capped five times since his international debut in August last year, Pratto has yet to represent his country under current coach Jorge Sampaoli.

Published: 18th November 2017 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2017 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Lucas Pratto of Argentina (Photo| Twitter/VarskySports)

By IANS

RIO DE JANERIO: Sao Paulo striker Lucas Pratto has admitted he could be tempted to return to an Argentine football club in January to boost his chances of featuring in next year's FIFA World Cup.

The 29-year-old on Friday said he was flattered by media reports that Buenos Aires giants River Plate and Boca Juniors are interested in signing him.

"I'm always happy to be linked with clubs like River and Boca but I haven't received any offers from anybody," Pratto told Radio Continental.

"I would like to play in Argentina again. But there are also financial considerations to make and there would have to be an offer because there are always rumours but formal offers are less common.

"It's possible that I would have more exposure and media attention if I played in Argentina, but I like playing in Brazil too."

Pratto has scored 14 goals in 47 matches across all competitions since joining Sao Paulo from Atletico Mineiro in February.

Despite being out of favour with Sampaoli, the former Velez Sarsfield attacker has not given up hope of being a part of the World Cup in Russia next June and July.

"I'm sad not to have been given an opportunity and I don't know why I haven't been called up," he said. "But I haven't given up hope of returning to the national team."

