Carlo Ancelotti coaching kids in Jerusalem after loosing Bayern Munich job

Bayern fired Ancelotti as coach on Thursday, a day after losing to Paris Saint-Germain 3-0, its heaviest defeat in the Champions League group stage.

Italian soccer coach Carlo Ancelotti stand with Muslim, Christian and Jewish youth as part of the Assist for Peace, a coexistence group, in Jerusalem Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. | AP

By Associated Press

JERUSALEM: Carlo Ancelotti is in Jerusalem coaching children for a coexistence group just days after being fired from Bayern Munich.

Asked about his dismissal by the German champion, Ancelotti said on Monday he "feels good."

Ancelotti is training Muslim, Christian, and Jewish youth as part of Assist for Peace, a group trying to open a sports center in the Old City for kids of all religions and ethnicities.

Bayern fired Ancelotti as coach on Thursday, a day after losing to Paris Saint-Germain 3-0, its heaviest defeat in the Champions League group stage. But Ancelotti was on borrowed time from April when Real Madrid outclassed Bayern in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Hired after Pep Guardiola, Ancelotti's less rigid ways began to grate on the team, whose senior players openly rebelled.

