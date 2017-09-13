Jeroen Lumu exploits saw him become a subject of widespread interest as the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City. (Photo | Jeroen Lumu Twitter)

NEW DELHI: Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos has signed of 22-year old Dutch winger Jeroen Lumu from Turkish side Samsunspor for the upcoming season.

The Dutch winger, thus, become the seventh foreign signing for the club ahead of the new ISL season.

Lumu began his professional career with Dutch outfit Willem II, where he made his debut at the age of 16. The winger soon went onto become the youngest goal-scorer in the club's history in the Dutch Eredivisie when he found the back of the net later that year.

Lumu's impressive performances saw him earn a call-up from the Dutch national side for the UEFA U-17 European Championships in 2012, where he found the back of the net as Netherlands went on to lift the title.

His exploits soon saw him become a subject of widespread interest as the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus and Aston Villa were all eyeing his signature.

Hull City and Derby even took the highly-rated attacker on trial where he was involved in a few friendly matches.

The Breda born winger then completed his move to Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgard where he won the Bulgarian League, the Bulgarian Cup and the Bulgarian Super Cup in the same season.

"I am absolutely delighted to have Lumu in the side. He is quick, skillful and has an eye for goal, everything that you need in a quality attacker.

"We have tracked him closely for some time now and I am confident that he can light up the ISL," Delhi Dynamos head coach Miguel Angel said.

Known for his blistering pace and his ability to create chances, Lumu's versatility to play anywhere in the attack will make him a potent threat for the opposition defence.