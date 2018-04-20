BENGALURU: A Season, which could have been perfect, hasn’t been one for Bengaluru FC. In just over a month’s time, after missing out on the Indian Super League title to Chennaiyin FC, Albert Roca’s boys are ready for yet another final hurdle — this time in the Super Cup. The tournament may not excite other clubs but BFC’s impressive trophy cabinet demands more and this time they have their pride at stake to cap off yet another a season with a silverware. They will battle against Kolkata giants East Bengal at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

“This club has won a trophy every season since it came into existence and that should tell you how much this trophy means to everyone at BFC. We came within touching distance of winning the ISL but it wasn’t to be,” Roca said. Skipper Sunil Chhetri said the team is upbeat and determined to make this chance count. “We’re thinking about the game, not the trophy. We’ve done well so far and we need to make it count one more time. The mood in the team is that of confidence,” Chhetri said. With 18 goals (14 in ISL and 4 in Super Cup), Chhetri has been on top of his game this season.

“I’m enjoying my football a lot and I’m playing with a team that feels the same way. Everyone wants each other to do well and get better — individually and as a team.” Bengaluru may have won all their games in the Super Cup to reach the final, but their journey has been long and a tiring one. Continuous juggling between AFC Cup and the domestic tournaments has been a tough job for the Blues. The team has travelled over 8,200 kms within a span of 16 days to play five games after a gruelling ISL season. In addition, the hot conditions in Odisha have made the situation tougher. But Roca has no complaints. His wards have shown the temperament of a champion team.

They were a goal and a man down against Mohun Bagan in the semifinal of the Super Cup, yet they fought back to post a memorable 4-2 victory, with a hat-trick from Miku and a sublime goal by Chhetri. “It’s not the easiest task to keep the squad motivated but I’m fortunate that I have a bunch of players who are willing to fight for the crest every time they step on the pitch. Against Bagan, it would have been easy to throw in the towel. But the boys stepped up and we now find ourselves in another final,” Roca said.

They have another difficult task against the Red & Gold brigade before they travel to the Maldives for a crucial AFC Cup Group E match on April 25. Roca knows Khalid Jamil’s boys have the potential to punish BFC defence, which will miss the services of suspended left-back Nishu Kumar and two other defenders Juanan Gonzalez and Rahul Bheke are racing against time to be fit.

“East Bengal have quality in all areas of the pitch. Their striker Dudu (Omagbemi) has been among the goals, Yusa (Katsumi) is always a threat and there’s Amna (Mahmoud), who is experienced and can change games alone,” Roca said. “Like us, they have made the final and we are up against the best from the other pool. So, we have a 50 per cent chance before we begin and as the game progresses, I hope that the boys can increase that percentage. Our mission is to stay focused, tactically, mentally and to take advantage of the little things,” the Spaniard added.

krishnendu@newindianexpress.com