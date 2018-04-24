Atletico's Diego Costa, left, warms up with his teammate Atletico's Juanfran prior to the start of he Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Sporting CP and Atletico Madrid at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Thursday, April 12, 2018. | AP

MADRID: Atletico Madrid defender Juanfran is set to miss his side's Europa League semi-final first leg against Arsenal on Thursday.

The right-back suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's goalless draw against Real Betis in La Liga and is unlikely to have recovered in time for the match at the Emirates Stadium.

An Atletico statement on Monday read: "After being forced off in the match against Real Betis on Sunday, Juanfran Torres has undergone an MRI scan, which has determined that the player suffered an injury to the hamstring in his left leg."