CHENNAI : Chennai City FC drew with Arrows FC 1-1 in the CFA Senior Division League played at ICF Stadium. Romario scored the opening goal for Chennai City FC in the 53rd minute before Emmanuel Chiokku found the equaliser in the hour mark. In another match, Chennai Customs RC played out a goalless stalemate with Income Tax RC. Senior Division: Chennai City FC 1 (Rumario 53’) drew with Arrows FC 1 (Emmanuel Chiokku 61’); Chennai Customs RC 0 drew with Income Tax RC 0.