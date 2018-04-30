Home Sport Football

Former AIFF President P P Lakshaman passes away

Lakshmanan, who had been ailing for some time, was hospitalised a week ago.

Published: 30th April 2018 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KANNUR: Former President of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and ex-member of the Appeals committee of FIFA, P P Lakshmanan passed away here early today.

He was 83 and leaves behind his wife, four daughters and a son, family sources said.

Lakshmanan, who had been ailing for some time, was hospitalised a week ago.

He was the first Indian to be chosen as the member of FIFA's appeal committee.

Lakshmanan had also served as"Kerala Football Association president.

Condoling lakshamanan's passing away, Kerala chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, said he had received international acclaim for his organisational skills and had devoted his entire life for football.

Lakshmanan had immensly contributed to Kannur's social and sports fields and his death was a great loss to the state, Vijayan said in a message.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
All India Football Federation AIFF FIFA P P Lakshmanan AIFF President
More from this section

Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane look to overcome Bayern Munich in Champions League semis

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, challenges for the ball with Deportivo's Luisinho during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Deportivo and Barcelona. | AP

Barcelona have been far superior in La Liga, says Lionel Messi

Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England. | AP

Pain for Arsene Wenger as Manchester United grabs late winner against Arsenal

IPL2018
Videos
Lamborghini Centenario Exterior Walkaround
Buddha Purnima: Buddhist monks, pilgrims take out peace march
Gallery
Unbeaten Barcelona added to its domestic dominance by winning La Liga for the third time in the last four seasons on Sunday, remaining unbeaten after 34 rounds. | AP
IN PICTURES | Barcelona wins league title in an almost perfect season
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala