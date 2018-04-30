Former AIFF President P P Lakshaman passes away

By PTI

KANNUR: Former President of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and ex-member of the Appeals committee of FIFA, P P Lakshmanan passed away here early today.

He was 83 and leaves behind his wife, four daughters and a son, family sources said.

Lakshmanan, who had been ailing for some time, was hospitalised a week ago.

He was the first Indian to be chosen as the member of FIFA's appeal committee.

Lakshmanan had also served as"Kerala Football Association president.

Condoling lakshamanan's passing away, Kerala chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, said he had received international acclaim for his organisational skills and had devoted his entire life for football.

Lakshmanan had immensly contributed to Kannur's social and sports fields and his death was a great loss to the state, Vijayan said in a message.