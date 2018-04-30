Home Sport Football

Liverpool defensive midfielder Emre Can set for Juventus move 

Emre Can has agreed a five-year contract with Italian champions Juventus, according to reports in Italy on Monday.

Published: 30th April 2018 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool's Emre Can celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Champions League qualifying play-off second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Hoffenheim at Anfield stadium in Liverpool. | AP

Liverpool's Emre Can | AP

By AFP

MILAN: Liverpool defensive midfielder Emre Can has agreed a five-year contract with Italian champions Juventus, according to reports in Italy on Monday.

The 24-year-old German international, who is sidelined with a back injury, will sign with the six-time Italian champions as early as this week, Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

The midfielder can leave Liverpool on a free transfer at the end of the season, and Gazzetta reported that the German has already agreed a deal worth six million euros ($7.5 million) per year. 

French champions Paris Saint-Germain were also reported to be interested in signing Can who preferred a move to Italy with fellow Germans Sami Khedira and Benedikt Howedes already in Turin.

Can arrived in Liverpool in 2014 from Bayer Leverkusen, having previously won the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich in 2013.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Emre Can Liverpool Juventus Paris Saint-Germain
More from this section

Bayern Munich need 'cool heads and hot hearts' to shock Real Madrid

Rare blank for Mohamed Salah as Nigerian 'Simy' bags brace

FIFA picks 13 referees as World Cup video review specialists

IPL2018
Videos
Lamborghini Centenario Exterior Walkaround
Buddha Purnima: Buddhist monks, pilgrims take out peace march
Gallery
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards
Unbeaten Barcelona added to its domestic dominance by winning La Liga for the third time in the last four seasons on Sunday, remaining unbeaten after 34 rounds. | AP
IN PICTURES | Barcelona wins league title in an almost perfect season