Home Sport Football

Vikram Singh's hat-trick guides India Under 16 football team to facile win over Jordan

India plays in the WAFF U-16 Championship tournament alongside Iraq, Japan, Yemen and the hosts.

Published: 02nd August 2018 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

India Under-16 football team (Photo | Twitter | Indian Football Team)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vikram Singh scored a hat-trick as India thrashed hosts Jordan 4-0 in their opening match of the fifth WAFF U-16 Championship at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Jordan today.

India had to wait until the 43rd minute when Vikram opened the scoring.

Later, the skipper added another two quick goals (61st, 73rd) within 12 minutes to complete his hat-trick before Bekey Oram (84th) nailed the final one in the coffin.

After registering a narrow 2-1 victory over Malaysia at their home in the final match of the two-match series, the Indian U-16 contingent flew to Amman in Jordan to take part in the tournament alongside Iraq, Japan, Yemen and the hosts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian football WAFF U-16 Championship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century