Chelsea extend Pedro Rodriguez's contract by a year

In his three seasons with Chelsea, Pedro has participated in 131 games and scored 28 goals.

Published: 03rd August 2018 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Pedro Rodriguez

Chelsea forward Pedro Rodriguez (File | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Spain left winger Pedro Rodriguez has extended his contract with Chelsea till 2020, the English club announced on Friday.

The 31-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2015 from FC Barcelona, taking part in Chelsea's English Premier League and FA Cup victories, reports Efe news agency.

"It is important for me to continue with Chelsea, I am comfortable here and want to win new titles and trophies," Pedro said in a statement published on the club's website.

"I want to help the team, score goals, and I repeat, I am really happy," he added.

Club director Marina Granovskaia said: "We are very happy to secure Pedro's services for another year. Since becoming a Chelsea player he has regularly demonstrated his quality on the field and we look forward to seeing him continue to flourish under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri."

In his three seasons with Chelsea, Pedro participated in 131 games and scored 28 goals.

