Real Madrid president Florentino Perez slams door on Luka Modric's exit

Perez's comments came after the Italian club Serie A reportedly showed interest in roping the Croatian player into the team.

Published: 04th August 2018 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Luka Modric

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric (File | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has swept aside any possible chances of Luka Modric's departure from the club, saying that the midfielder could only leave if the buyer pays a whopping amount of 750 million euros to him.

"The only possibility that Modric leaves is by paying €750 million," goal.com quoted Perez, as saying.

Perez's comments came after an Italian club reportedly showed interest in roping the Croatian player into the team.

The 32-year-old rose to heights after his sensational performance in the recently-concluded 21st edition of the FIFA World Cup. The footballer guided the Croatian team to the World Cup final, only to see the side ultimately losing 2-4 to France.

Modric was awarded World Cup's Golden Ball for his outstanding performance in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Modric will join his team next week ahead of the UEFA Super Cup clash against Atletico Madrid which is scheduled to be held on August 16.

