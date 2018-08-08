Home Sport Football

Ligue 1 returns hoping to capitalise on French World Cup success

Eight players based in Ligue 1 were in Didier Deschamps' squad in Russia, although of that group only PSG's teenage superstar Mbappe was a regular.

Published: 08th August 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

France's Kylian Mbappe kisses the trophy after the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. | Associated Press

By AFP

PARIS: The dust has barely settled on France's triumphant World Cup campaign, but Ligue 1 returns this weekend with French champions Paris Saint-Germain under new management and with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar taking superstar billing.

Less than four weeks after France beat Croatia 4-2 in Moscow to lift the World Cup for the second time, sparking huge celebrations on the streets of Paris and around the country, the trophy will be paraded at the Stade Velodrome when Marseille play Toulouse in the first game of the season on Friday.

Eight players based in Ligue 1 were in Didier Deschamps' squad in Russia, although of that group only PSG's teenage superstar Mbappe was a regular.

The 19-year-old took the tournament by storm and won the award for the best young player after scoring four goals in Russia, including one in the final.

While Neymar's long-term future remains the source of constant speculation, Mbappe's World Cup performances suggested he can be the real poster boy for PSG going forward.

That applies for the league as well, which still boasts the two most expensive players in the world -- the transfer window does not close until the end of the month -- and will now be eager to capitalise on the national team's success.

Ligue 1 still lags behind its main European rivals financially, but things are changing for the better. 

TV rights for the four seasons from 2020 were sold in May to Chinese-owned group Mediapro for 1.15 billion euros ($1.33 billion) a year, a huge increase.

In an attempt to build on the impact of the World Cup, while also acknowledging Ligue 1's status as a fertile breeding ground for brilliant youngsters, the LFP are promoting their competition internationally as "The League of Talents".

"Even if there are only eight members of the France team playing in Ligue 1, the word France is there as the common theme. It is an extra argument in our favour and makes investors want to watch what is happening in France," said Didier Quillot, the LFP's director general.

Foreign investors are showing more interest, with an American group closing on a takeover at Bordeaux.

Marseille, last season's Europa League runners-up, are already in American hands, while Monaco have been reinvigorated in recent years under Russian ownership.

- Tuchel in at PSG -

But it is PSG, with the vast wealth of their Qatari owners, who are favourites to win the title again.

Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as coach to replace Unai Emery, who won the domestic treble last season but oversaw a disappointing Champions League exit against Real Madrid.

Improving in Europe is the big objective for Tuchel, the svelte German formerly of Borussia Dortmund. But he must also deliver at home, with PSG looking for a sixth title in seven seasons.

Under pressure to adhere to UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules, there has been no big splurge in the transfer market yet, but Gianluigi Buffon, now 40, has arrived on a free from Juventus.

Forever linked with Real Madrid, Neymar has insisted he is looking forward to working with the new coach.

"He's a great coach and we're hoping for a great season," the Brazilian told AFP recently.

PSG should be far too strong for their main challengers, who are likely to again be Monaco, Lyon and Marseille.

Monaco have lost key players including Fabinho and Thomas Lemar. But a host of new signings have come in, most notably Aleksandr Golovin, a 30 million-euro recruit from CSKA Moscow after starring for Russia at the World Cup.

Their coach Leonardo Jardim is targeting another top-three finish, although he is anticipating the toughest campaign since his arrival in 2014.

"Our opponents will be stronger than in the last few years. That is why this could be our most difficult season," Jardim told Nice Matin.

Along the Cote d'Azur, Patrick Vieira is in as coach at Nice, while Ligue 1 is also becoming the latest championship to adopt Video Assistant Referees after the system was used at the World Cup.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema