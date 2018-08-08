Home Sport Football

Liverpool finish pre-season by beating Torino 3-1

Brazil forward Firmino played the first half, putting Liverpool ahead before setting up midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum for the second goal.

Torino's Nicolas N'Koulou, left, and Armando Izzo, center, give chase to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the pre-season soccer match between Torino and Liverpool at Anfield, Liverpoo, England, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018.

By AFP

LONDON: Roberto Firmino starred as Liverpool rounded off an impressive pre-season with a comfortable 3-1 win over Italians Torino at Anfield on Tuesday.

Despite opening their Premier League campaign against West Ham on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp named a strong team and was rewarded by seeing key players get valuable game time.

Italy international Andrea Belotti pulled one back for the visitors with a powerful header, but after Klopp made a raft of substitutions, Daniel Sturridge nodded in a Xherdan Shaqiri cross to score for the third friendly in a row.

New goalkeeper Alisson started for Liverpool, before Loris Karius was given a rousing reception when he replaced the Brazilian in the second half, just over two months after suffering concussion and making two dreadful errors in the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid.

Elsewhere, Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw with Lyon at Stamford Bridge, before veteran goalkeeper Rob Green saved a spot-kick as they won 5-4 on penalties.

Eden Hazard, who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, returned for Maurizio Sarri's men after missing the weekend Community Shield loss to Manchester City and scored the decisive penalty.

