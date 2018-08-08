Home Sport Football

Paul Pogba keen to leave Manchester United for Barcelona

Mourinho has expressed his frustration over the club's transfer policy, and Pogba's departure would leave little time for executive chairman Ed Woodward to find a suitable replacement.

Published: 08th August 2018 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Paul Pogba

France's Paul Pogba celebrates with the trophy after the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. ( File Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: France World Cup star Paul Pogba is determined to end his fractious relationship with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and move to Barcelona, according to British media reports on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old -- who scored in the 4-2 World Cup final win over Croatia -- has agreed terms with Barcelona for a deal worth £89.5 million ($115 million, 100 million euros) over five years, according to the Daily Mail.

The reported agreement would see him pick up £346,000 a week, almost double what he earns at United.

The Sun claims the former Juventus star -- who joined United for a then world-record fee of £89 million in 2016 -- has demanded the Premier League side increase his wages from £180,000 to £380,000 a week so he is paid almost on a par with Chilean star Alexis Sanchez, otherwise he will leave.

United, though, would be most reluctant to sell him, with the Daily Mail reporting they have already rejected a bid by Barcelona of £44.5 million plus Colombian central defender Yerry Mina and Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes.

Mourinho has expressed his frustration over the club's transfer policy, and Pogba's departure would leave little time for executive chairman Ed Woodward to find a suitable replacement with the Premier League transfer window due to close on Thursday.

The club has had to deny the claim that Pogba sent a text message to Woodward demanding he be allowed to leave.

The Frenchman is keen to move to Barcelona -- the Spanish transfer window does not shut till the end of the month -- to play with Argentina superstar Lionel Messi, while his close friend and former Juventus team-mate Arturo Vidal also recently moved to the Catalan giants.

Pogba needs to play his part

Essentially, though, Pogba's unhappiness stems from the deterioration in his relationship with      Mourinho, who not only does he blame for his muted performances for United since his move but also for his qualified praise of his performances for France at the World Cup.

"Paul was like the (France) team. He started average and ended top," Mourinho told beIN Sports on United's unhappy tour of the United States last week.

Pogba, though, is believed to have been more upset by what followed in the interview as Mourinho implied being in an enclosed environment over six weeks ensured he focused just on football and not on outside matters such as commercial contracts.

Pogba's super agent Mino Raiola -- who was also instrumental in bringing Romelu Lukaku to United last summer -- has remained out of the fray, refusing to comment on links with Barcelona.

"I will never make declarations about Paul," said the Dutch-Italian agent, who is reported to have earned just over £40 million when Pogba moved to United.

"You have to speak to Manchester United," added Raiola.

Former United star Rio Ferdinand told Wednesday's edition of the Daily Mail that Mourinho needed to fit the team around Pogba's sublime talent, but accepted the player needed to adapt too.

"It's down to the manager to get the best out of him, setting the team up and setting Pogba up in the right way to achieve the best," said the former England central defender.

"But Pogba needs to play his part in that. It's a case of the player and manager getting an understanding for each other and getting the best out of the player." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Paul Pogba Barcelona Manchester United Paul Pogba to Barcelona football transfer news

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema