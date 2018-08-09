Home Sport Football

Chelsea signs Mateo Kovacic on loan from Real Madrid on deadline day

The 24-year-old Kovacic was part of Croatia's run to the World Cup final, where it lost to France. Kovacic has been at Madrid since 2015, joining from Inter Milan.

Published: 09th August 2018 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 09:30 PM

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017 file photo Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic leaves the pitch after being injured during a Champions League group H soccer match between Real Madrid and Apoel Nicosia at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain. (File | AP)



By Associated Press

LONDON: Chelsea has signed Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic on loan from Real Madrid for the season.

The move was completed on the final day of the Premier League's transfer window.



Chelsea has also sold a player — goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois — to Real Madrid. The Belgian was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga after Chelsea met the goalkeeper's 80 million euro ($93 million) buyout clause from Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

The transfer window is closing a day before the season opens on Friday with Manchester United hosting Leicester. United manager Jose Mourinho says he is "not confident" of signing players Thursday.

