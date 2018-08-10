Home Sport Football

Everton set for new era of stability: Chief Executive

The triumvirate of Marco Silva, Marcel Brands and Denise Barrett-Baxendale will hope the close season purchases yield better results than the £144 million spent last year.

Everton manager Marco Silva (Photo | Everton/Twitter)

By AFP

LONDON: Marco Silva can spearhead a welcome period of stability for English Premier League side Everton after they went through five managers in the past five years, according to the club's chief executive.

Denise Barrett-Baxendale -- who stepped into the role of chief executive the day Silva's predecessor as manager Sam Allardyce was sacked in mid-May -- says a new broom has come in in the shape of herself, the young Portuguese manager and Dutch director of football Marcel Brands.

Silva, who was originally tapped up by Everton last season to fill the vacuum after Ronald Koeman was sacked, has been given money to spend and was one of the busier managers on transfer deadline day, bringing in new faces including gangly Colombian central defender Yerry Mina for £28.5million ($36 million, 31.7 million euros).

The triumvirate of Silva, Brands and Barrett-Baxendale will hope the close season purchases yield better results than the £144 million spent last year which saw Everton flirt with relegation before finishing eighth.

Barrett-Baxendale, who as a young girl used to make Everton rosettes with her sisters, believes the trio have the right chemistry to take the club forward.   

"It is an exciting time to be at the football club. A time of change in all priority areas, but a new era," she told the Daily Telegraph.

"I look back over the 90 days in charge. We have a new manager, a new director of football, moving offices after 126 years, a new culture, new leadership style.

"Change can be disruptive, but we can execute what we want to be. It relies on the triangular relationship between myself, Marcel and Marco wanting to be the best we can be."

Baxendale-Barrett says 41-year-old Silva has a feel for the club and its past.

"Marco understands the club," she said. "From the first meeting I saw how he wants to immerse himself in the club.

"He has a curiosity in and a respect for the club, which is needed.

"Marcel is the same, recognising the importance of shared accountability. We are clear about who we are, where we are and our ambition."

