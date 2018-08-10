Home Sport Football

Southampton swoop for Liverpool striker Danny Ings

It is reported that, once the loan is completed, Southampton will then pay £18 million for Ings, with a further £2 million due based on the number of appearances he makes.

Published: 10th August 2018 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Liverpool's English striker Danny Ings chases the ball during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 27, 2018. | AFP

By AFP

LONDON: Southampton have landed Liverpool striker Danny Ings on a season-long loan with an agreement to sign him permanently at the end of the campaign.

It is reported that, once the loan is completed, Southampton will then pay £18 million for Ings, with a further £2 million due based on the number of appearances he makes.

Ings, who has agreed a four-year contract, returns to his hometown club, who originally released him aged 10 because he was too small.

He endured three injury-plagued years with Liverpool as he battled knee problems.

"There was significant competition for Danny, with a lot of clubs keen to complete a deal for him, so we're clearly delighted that he chose to join us," said Southampton boss Mark Hughes.

"We have admired him for some time now, not only for his ability, but also his character and personality, which we feel will be an ideal fit in our dressing room.

"He didn't get to play as much as he would have liked at Liverpool, but he has been injury-free for some time now and has a real point to prove."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Danny Ings Southampton Liverpool

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi