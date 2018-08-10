Home Sport Football

Thibaut Courtois hails Real Madrid move as dream come true

The 26-year-old goalkeeper joined Real for a reported fee of 35 million euros ($40.6 million) on a six-year deal, with midfielder Mateo Kovacic departing Madrid for Stamford Bridge.

Published: 10th August 2018 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Former Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois (File | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Thibaut Courtois said his move to Real Madrid from Chelsea was a "dream come true", as he was unveiled by the European champions at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper joined Real for a reported fee of 35 million euros ($40.6 million) on a six-year deal, with midfielder Mateo Kovacic departing Madrid for Stamford Bridge on a season-long loan.

"Today is a dream come true for me, you can't imagine how happy I am," said Courtois, who won the Golden Glove award as the World Cup's best goalkeeper after helping Belgium finish third last month.

"Coming to the best club in the world is a responsibility and an honour. I'd like to thank Real Madrid for the efforts they've made, and all the people who have contributed to bringing me to play here.

"I want to show I can match the expectations this badge entails."

Courtois signed his contract alongside Real president Florentino Perez in the corridors of the Bernabeu, and in front of the club's record 13 European Cup trophies.

"Throughout my career, I've done my best at every club I've played for," he added.

He will be only the second Belgian to play for the capital-city giants, after Fernand Goyvaerts, who was at Real from 1965-1967.

"Real Madrid can boast the arrival of one of the world's best goalkeepers, if not the very best," said Perez.

"He comes to Real Madrid at 26 years of age, but having already experienced huge success in European football."

Courtois is expected to take over as first-choice 'keeper from Costa Rican Keylor Navas, but says he is prepared to fight for the shirt, having had to replace Petr Cech when he returned to Chelsea from a long loan spell at Atletico Madrid in 2014, before going on to make 126 Premier League appearances for the Blues.

"It would be a mistake to give guarantees (to one of the two goalkeepers)," he said. "You have to demonstrate in training that you should play, and you have to keep it that way.

"Wherever I played, I wasn't given guarantees. When I came to Chelsea in 2014, I had to replace Petr Cech. We became friends and today I'm still talking to him.

"Goalkeepers are a group of friends in the dressing room, we get along well, which is important in life."

Real will be desperate to get off to a quick start this season under new coach Julen Lopetegui, after the surprise departure of Zinedine Zidane following their third straight Champions League triumph in June.

Courtois is their first major signing of the close season, although the Spanish transfer window, unlike England's which closes at 1600 GMT on Thursday, stays open until the end of August.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi