Croatia forward Ante Rebic extends contract with German football club Eintracht Frankfurt

By IANS

BERLIN: Croatian forward Ante Rebic has extended his running contract with German football club Eintracht Frankfurt until June 2022.

"Ante is certainly one of the most positive surprises of the World Cup and we must make no secret of the fact that his performances aroused desires. It speaks for Eintracht Frankfurt that we have managed to keep such a strong player," Frankfurt's sporting director Fredi Bobic said in a statement on Friday.

Rebic joined Frankfurt in summer 2016 and made 57 appearances, providing 12 goals and five assists, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Ante fits perfectly into the system of our new trainer Adi Huetter. It was important to us that we keep his qualities in our ranks. Everyone who is keeping their fingers crossed for Eintracht Frankfurt can look forward to this great news," Bobic added.

The 24-year-old played a big part in Frankfurt beating Bayern Munich in the German Cup final in May.

Frankfurt will face Freiburg for their Bundesliga season opener on August 25.