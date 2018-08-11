Home Sport Football

David Wagner lauds Terrier spirit in his Huddersfield players

The 46-year-old German believes his squad has the ability to repeat their feat of last season, in defying the pundits and not being relegated.

Huddersfield Town gaffer David Wagner. | (File | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: David Wagner is making no bold predictions for his Premier League minnows Huddersfield Town solely that success for the upcoming season will be to secure their status amongst the elite once again.

The 46-year-old German believes his squad has the ability to repeat their feat of last season, in defying the pundits and not being relegated, due to their spirit living up to the club nickname 'The Terriers'.

Wagner, who brought in seven players in the close season spending almost £40million ($51million, 44.5million euros), says they have added more quality to the squad so combined with the team spirit they stand a good chance of staying up and improving on last term's 16th place finish.  

"We need to take the experiences from last season into this season, with the feeling that we have a better group in terms of individuals," Wagner said at his press conference on the eve of their opener against Chelsea.

"We have enough quality, with a Terrier spirit, to be competitive.

Wagner, who followed his close friend Liverpool handler Jurgen Klopp from Borussia Dortmund to England, added: "Our aim is to give ourselves no limits and to try and achieve something. Success will be to secure another season in the Premier League."

Wagner proved an inspired choice by Huddersfield persuading him to leave his coaching role as second team coach at Dortmund in taking them up to the Premier League for the first time in their history in 2017.

His team face a tough start to the new season with Chelsea followed by a trip to champions Manchester City.

Comments

