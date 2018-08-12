Home Sport Football

Sevilla sign Portugal striker Andre Silva on loan from AC Milan

Portugal's forward Andre Silva (L) and Iran's defender Milad Mohammadi vie for the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and Portugal at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 25, 2018. | (File | AFP)

By AFP

MADRID: Portuguese striker Andre Silva joined Sevilla on a season-long loan on Saturday after spending just one season at AC Milan where his chances of first-team football appeared limited after the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus.

Sevilla announced the deal on their website, adding that they have an option to make Silva's move a permanent arrangement.

The 22-year-old Silva moved to Milan last summer from Porto where he had scored 24 goals in 58 games.

But he was unable to repeat that form in Serie A, scoring 10 goals in 40 matches.

He made his international debut for Portugal in 2016 and has hit 12 goals in 26 appearances.

