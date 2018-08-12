Home Sport Football

Spanish great Andres Iniesta scores outrageous first goal in Japan

Iniesta scored a sublime first goal for Japanese side Vissel Kobe on Saturday, helping them to a 2-1 win over J-League rivals Jubilo Iwata.

Former Barcelona player Andres Iniesta greets journalists during a press conference to join Japan's Vissel Kobe in Tokyo. | (File | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: Spanish great Andres Iniesta scored a sublime first goal for Japanese side Vissel Kobe on Saturday, helping them to a 2-1 win over J-League rivals Jubilo Iwata.

The former Barcelona playmaker, who completed a surprise move to Japan over the summer after a glittering career with his boyhood club, produced a moment of outrageous skill to put Vissel in front after 15 minutes.

Former Arsenal striker Lukas Podolski provided the assist, feeding the ball into Iniesta, who swivelled and left a Jubilo defender on his backside before coolly finishing from a tight angle.

A further second-half goal from Kyogo Furuhashi secured Kobe's home victory, lifting them to fourth in the J-League standings. 

Iniesta's former Spain team mate Fernando Torres was left frustrated again, however, as the one-time Liverpool and Chelsea forward failed again to open his J-League account.

His relegation-threatened side Sagan Tosu did at least manage to upset Urawa Reds 1-0 at home to give them some hope as they look to survive the drop.

