Home Sport Football

AIFF hints at India playing more friendlies with West Asian countries

The Indian team is expected to play international friendlies against higher-ranked Saudi Arabia and China in the run-up to next year's AFC Asian Cup.

Published: 13th August 2018 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Indian football team | PTI

Indian football team (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: All India Football Federation (AIFF) senior vice president Subrata Dutta, who was elected vice president of the South West Asian Football Federation (SWAFF) recently, on Monday said the Indian football team will play friendlies with West Asian teams on a regular basis from now on.

"Now India shall have the opportunity to play against teams from West Asia which will help us improve our ranking. I believe SWAFF will surely help India to develop," Dutta told IANS a day after he was elected by the newly formed SWAFF during its General Assembly in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"AIFF shall support SWAFF to fulfill its objectives. We shall also give our best efforts for the achievement of SWAFF's mission and vision," he added.

Dutta was elected for a four-year term in the polls of the regional football body.

The Indian team is expected to play international friendlies against higher-ranked Saudi Arabia and China in the run-up to next year's AFC Asian Cup.

"President of Saudi Arabia Football Federation, Adel Ezzat, who is also the President of SWAFF, shall come to India end of this month to finalise it," Dutta said.

India are clubbed with UAE, Thailand and Bahrain in Group A of the continental showpiece. The Asian Cup is from January to February 1 across eight centres in four United Arab Emirates cities.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIFF Indian football team Football friendlies SWAFF AFC Asian Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener