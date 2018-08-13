Home Sport Football

Subrata Dutta elected vice president of South West Asian Football Federation 

Subrata Dutta was elected to the post for a four-year term in the polls of the South West Asian Football Federation.

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  All India Football Federation senior vice president Subrata Dutta was today elected as a vice president of the newly formed South West Asian Football Federation during its General Assembly in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Dutta was elected to the post for a four-year term in the polls of the regional football body.

"I believe my election as vice president of SWAFF will be good for Indian football.

I am happy to be part of the SWAFF as vice president," Dutta told PTI.

"The SWAFF has promised to give the AIFF USD 500000 for the development of Indian football and India will be taking part in the SWAFF Cup and play against the likes of Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain," he added.

Dutta said SWAFF president Adel Ezzat, who heads the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, will visit India either on August 30 or 31 to meet his AIFF counterpart Praful Patel and find out how the new football body can help the country in the development of the sport.

He said there is a high possibility of India playing Saudi Arabia in a football friendly in mid-November ahead of the Asian Cup in January next year.

Comments

