Home Sport Football

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne injures knee in training

De Bruyne and his City teammates attended the premiere of a documentary series about the team hours after the midfielder injured his right knee in a training session.

Published: 16th August 2018 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (File | AP)

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne could face a lengthy layoff with a knee injury that forced him to attend an event using crutches on Wednesday.

De Bruyne and his City teammates attended the premiere of a documentary series about the team hours after the midfielder injured his right knee in a training session.

"Kevin is a great player and it's just unfortunate that it's happened to him in training but there's more than enough depth in the squad," defender Kyle Walker said.

Manchester City said it was unclear how long the Belgian will be sidelined because "the extent of the problem is not yet known" and that more tests on the knee are needed.

De Bruyne missed two months of the 2015-16 season — his first at City — after sustaining ligament damage in the same right knee.

Manchester City opened its Premier League title defence with a 2-0 win at Arsenal on Sunday, with De Bruyne only featuring as a second-half substitute due to a curtailed pre-season after the World Cup.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kevin de Bruyne Manchester City De Bruyne Injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States