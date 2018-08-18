Usain Bolt arrives in Sydney for football trial

By ANI

LONDON: Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has arrived in Sydney ahead of his football trial with A-League club Central Coast Mariners.

The 31-year-old, who has always been outspoken of his desire to play football once his athletics career was over, had confirmed in February that he is all set to switch from track to field.

Reflecting on his future in the football, Bolt said that he is aware of his abilities and would like to show what he is capable of.

"I've said all along this is for real and I'm here to show what I can do. I know what I'm capable of and I know what I can do, so this is the opportunity," Sports24 quoted Bolt, as saying.

Earlier, the sprinter had also joined German football club Borussia Dortmund in his build-up to give the game a serious try.

The eight-time Olympic Gold winner, who holds the world record for the 100m (9.58 seconds), the 200m (19.19 seconds) and the 4x100m relay (36.84 seconds) besides having 11 World Championship titles to his name, retired from athletics following the 2017 World Championships.