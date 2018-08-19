Home Sport Football

Chievo goalkeeper suffers broken nose in collision with Cristiano Ronaldo

The 39-year-old was briefly knocked out and there were chaotic scenes as he was treated on the pitch while Juventus players celebrated the initial awarding of the goal.

Published: 19th August 2018

Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino gets assistance after the collision | AP

By Reuters

MILAN: Chievo's veteran goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino suffered a broken nose, bruised shoulder and whiplash when he collided with Cristiano Ronaldo during Saturday's Serie A match against Juventus, the Verona-based club said on Sunday.

The pair collided during a Juventus attack late in the game which ended with Mario Mandzukic heading the ball into the net.

The goal was initially awarded but then disallowed after a VAR review showed that Ronaldo, making his Serie A debut following his move from Real Madrid, had handled the ball as he and Sorrentino smashed into each other.

Sorrentino, 39, was briefly knocked out and there were chaotic scenes as he was treated on the pitch while Juventus players celebrated the initial awarding of the goal.

Sorrentino, who had defied Ronaldo a goal with several good saves, was still able to see the funny side after he was released from hospital on Sunday.

"Thank you for all your messages of affection and respect," Sorrentino said on Twitter.

"We are a fantastic squad and yesterday we had a brush with greatness, while CR7 got me with a bulls-eye."

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala apologised for celebrating the goal - before it was ruled out - while Sorrentino was unconscious.

"You're right," he said on Instagram.

"I didn't realise what was happening at that moment. I was wrong."

The score was 2-2 when the incident happened but Juventus scored in their next attack to win 3-2.

 

