Home Sport Football

Axel Witsel rescues Borussia Dortmund from embarrassing German Cup exit on debut

Unsurprisingly, the four-time winners dominated possession, but had to wait until the very end to find a way past Greuther Furth goalkeeper Sascha Burchert.

Published: 21st August 2018 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Belgian international Axel Witsel volleyed home an equaliser in the fifth minute of added time. (Photo | Borussia Dortmund/Twitter)

By AFP

BERLIN: Belgian international Axel Witsel struck deep into injury time on his Borussia Dortmund debut to save his new club from an embarrassing German Cup exit at Greuther Furth on Monday, before Marco Reus sealed a 2-1 win in extra time.

The 29-year-old Witsel, who joined the Bundesliga giants from Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian earlier this month, came off the bench in the 74th minute of the first-round tie.

He saw Sebastian Ernst give second-tier Greuther Furth a shock lead just three minutes later, but volleyed home an equaliser in the fifth minute of added time before Reus grabbed a 121st-minute winner.

It was also Swiss coach Lucien Favre's first game in charge of Dortmund, and it was his second-half introductions of Witsel and English teenager Jadon Sancho which helped his new team avoid falling at the first hurdle of the Cup for the first time since 2005.

Unsurprisingly, the four-time winners dominated possession, but had to wait until the very end to find a way past Greuther Furth goalkeeper Sascha Burchert.

Dortmund 'keeper Roman Burki kept play going deep inside the opposition half as the visitors grew desperate, but a long ball into the box was met by Witsel's right boot.

And Reus popped up with penalties looming in injury time of extra time to give Favre a winning, although dramatic, start to life as Dortmund boss.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Axel Witsel German Cup Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Greuther Furth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony