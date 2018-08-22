Home Sport Football

Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic signs extended contract with Juventus

Known as a set-piece specialist, Pjanic has scored 15 league goals directly from free-kicks since arriving in Italy in 2011.

Published: 22nd August 2018 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona's Luis Suarez, right, challenges Juventus's Miralem Pjanic, left in a Champions League match.| (File | AP)

By AFP

MILAN: Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic has signed a contract extension to keep him at Juventus until 2023, the Italian champions announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has won back-to-back Serie A and Italian Cup doubles since joining the Bianconeri from Roma in 2016.

Known as a set-piece specialist, Pjanic has scored 15 league goals directly from free-kicks since arriving in Italy in 2011.

"I'm very happy to extend my contract until 2023 with this amazing club," Pjanic, who has scored 12 goals in 79 international appearances for Bosnia and Herzegovina, wrote on Twitter.

Juve kicked off their Serie A title defence last Saturday with a dramatic 3-2 victory at Chievo as Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo made his competitive debut after joining from Real Madrid for 100 million euros ($114.5 million) last month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Miralem Pjanic Juventus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Manafort 'disappointed' by verdict: Attorney Kevin Downing
First video game featuring Nazi symbols released in Germany
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games