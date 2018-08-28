FIFA World Cup winner N'Golo Kante is 'not happy' with Indian cricketer KL Rahul

By Online Desk

Indian cricketer KL Rahul met FIFA World Cup winner N'Golo Kante and posted a picture with the Chelsea midfielder on social media.

With the crucial fourth Test against England set to begin on 30th August, the Indian team took some time out to catch live Premier League action last weekend. KL Rahul took to Instagram and wrote, "Swipe left to watch me discuss Cricket and Football with the Champion- N'Golo Kante. We spoke about his World Cup experience, how he started off and made his way up. He wasn't really happy that I ain't a Chelsea fan though. Really Humble Guy. Respect," KL Rahul.

Indian cricketer KL Rahul (L) with Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante (Photo | KL Rahul Instagram)

KL Rahul was seen donning an Arsenal jersey cheering for the Gunners as Unai Emery side took on Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham on Saturday. The Gunners went on to register a comprehensive 3-1 win over the Hammers. This also happens to be Arsenal's first win of the season.

Emery's side had lost the first two games of the post-Arsene Wenger era against Manchester City and Chelsea in the club's worst start to a Premier League campaign since 1992.

Meanwhile, Indian pacers Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah were also spotted at the Emirates stadium clicking photos.

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav (L) and KL Rahul

The Indian team is currently on a seven-day break following their impressive win against Englan in the third Test.

Following the win, Indian captain Virat Kohli said that his team never stopped believing in their abilities even though a lot of people had given up on them after back-to-back defeat against England in the first two Test matches.

"We were down 0-2 in the series and a lot of people have stopped believing in us. But we believed in ourselves and that is why it is 1-2 now after 0-2. All that matter was what we thought inside the change room. Anything on the outside did not really matter. We believe we can win the series," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"The victory was much-needed in the context of this series. We have been clinical in all departments and its is a victory for the entire dressing room. A complete Test win for us," Kohli said.

It will be interesting to see if the Indian team will be able to sustain their momentum in the upcoming fourth Test match and the equal the series.

(With Inputs from PTI and AFP)