Marco Silva's expressive style bringing out best in Everton, says Jordan Pickford

The Merseyside club will look to get back to winning ways against Huddersfield on Saturday, having settled for a draw after conceding two late goals at Bournemouth last weekend.

By Reuters

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has backed manager Marco Silva's expressive style of play to bring out the best in his team mates and maintain the club's unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

The 24-year-old England international believes the players are thriving on the opportunity to express themselves under Silva.

"The way the gaffer sets us up works really well," Pickford told the club website.

"It's new and fresh but everyone is buying into it. It's really good and we're enjoying it. We get to play out from the back and it is about managing the game."

The Merseyside club will look to get back to winning ways against Huddersfield on Saturday, having settled for a draw after conceding two late goals at Bournemouth last weekend.

"Set-pieces can win or lose you games and I think that is what cost us the three points against Bournemouth," Pickford added.

"I think, looking back, it is a good point because we're still unbeaten. We will head into Saturday's game against Huddersfield in good form."

Before returning to Premier League action, Silva's Everton begin their League Cup campaign against Rotherham United in the second round on Wednesday.

