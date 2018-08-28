Tottenham win at Manchester United a statement to rivals: Harry Kane

By Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur have made a massive statement with Monday’s 3-0 Premier League win over Manchester United, striker Harry Kane has said.

Kane opened the scoring early in the second half at Old Trafford before a double from Lucas Moura sealed the win as Spurs maintained their 100 percent start to the season.

"It’s massive, just what we needed," Kane told Tottenham’s website. "We wanted to put a statement out there.

"We need to kill teams off, especially away from home. After the goal we had the high press, we were playing it quicker, moving in behind and punished them when we needed to.

"We took our chances and coming here to Old Trafford and winning 3-0 is a big, big result."

Tottenham’s victory was their first at United since 2014. Their next league game is on Sunday at Watford, who have also won their opening three games.