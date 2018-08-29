Home Sport Football

FC Pune City loses to Salgaocar FC in first match of AWES Cup

FC Pune City will next face FC Goa on September 6.

For representational purposes (Photo | FC Pune CIty Twitter)

By PTI

VASCO: Indian Super League club FC Pune City today lost their first match of AWES Cup against Salgaocar FC 0-2 at Tilak Maidan here.

Salgaocar registered their name on the scoreboard first when Ronaldo Oliviera found the back of the net in the 23rd minute.

The lead for local side remained intact going into half time.

Adil Khan led FC Pune City came back with intent in the second half making some good forays into the opponent's box.

Salgaocar FC defence did well to keep the Stallions at bay and keep themselves ahead in the game.

In the 63rd minute Devendra Murgaokar scored Salgaocar's second sealing the fate of the match in favour of the Goan club as the match ended with 2-0 in their favour.

Result: FC Pune City 0-2 Salgaocar FC (Ronaldo Oliviera 23, Devendra Murgaokar 63).

