Home Sport Football

Brighton beat Huddersfield after conceding fastest goal of the season

It was Brighton's first win in four league matches and lifted the south-coast team into 11th place.

Published: 02nd December 2018 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy

Brighton & Hove Albion's Shane Duffy (L) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mate Lewis Dunk | AP

By Associated Press

HUDDERSFIELD: Brighton responded to conceding the fastest goal in the English Premier League this season to beat 10-man Huddersfield 2-1 on Saturday.

Mathias Jorgensen headed Huddersfield in front after 55 seconds after a defensive mix-up but the hosts played the final hour with 10 men following the dismissal of striker Steve Mounie, who was handed a straight red card for a studs-up tackle.

Brighton equalized in first-half stoppage time through Shane Duffy's towering header and made its numerical advantage tell in the second period, with Romania striker Florin Andone's 69th-minute strike, his first goal in English football, clinching victory.

It was Brighton's first win in four league matches and lifted the south-coast team into 11th place.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brighton English Premier League EPL fastest goal Mathias Jorgensen Huddersfield Brighton vs Huddersfield

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp