Javier Hernandez double helps West Ham to 3-0 win at Newcastle

Published: 02nd December 2018 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

West Ham United's Javier Hernandez (R) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the English Premier League match against Newcastle United at St James Park stadium (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEWCASTLE: Javier Hernandez brought Newcastle's recovery in the English Premier League to a juddering halt by scoring twice in West Ham's 3-0 win at St James' Park on Saturday.

The Mexico international struck either side of halftime, with Felipe Anderson adding a third in injury time to end Newcastle's three-game winning streak in a comprehensive fashion on an afternoon when West Ham might have won by a bigger margin.

Newcastle enjoyed plenty of the ball, but was unable to do enough with it to get something out of the game and was hit repeatedly on the counterattack as Hernandez, Marko Arnautovic, and Anderson picked it off at will.

Hernandez was recalled by West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini and took his tally of Premier League goals to 48 with an opportunistic strike in the 11th minute and a near finish in the 63rd.

His first came when he drifted away to the far post and met a right-wing cross from Robert Snodgrass with a steered finish from six meters out.

Hernandez missed two more good chances before doubling West Ham's lead, running onto Arnautovic's flick-on and beating the advancing goalkeeper Martin Dubravka with ease.

Anderson brushed aside defender Fabian Schar after running on to substitute Jack Wilshere's pass and found the back of the net for a late third goal.

