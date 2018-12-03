Home Sport Football

Luka Modric tipped to pip French stars to Ballon d'Or and end Ronaldo and Messi era

Six members of the France side that triumphed in Russia are among the 30 nominees for the award, which is organised by France Football magazine.

Published: 03rd December 2018 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Luka Modric

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric (File | AP)

By PTI

PARIS: The winner of the 2018 Ballon d'Or will be revealed at a glittering ceremony in Paris on Monday evening, with Croatia's Luka Modric and a host of French World Cup winners all hoping to finally end the 10-year duopoly of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the award for the last decade, claiming it five times each, but the expectation is that a new name will be read out as this year's winner at just after 10pm (2100 GMT) at the Grand Palais, just off the Champs-Elysees.

While Ronaldo won another Champions League with Real Madrid in a typically prolific year, and Messi continues to mesmerise for Barcelona, both are now in their 30s and neither really stamped their authority on the World Cup in Russia.

That could be crucial.

As FIFA president Gianni Infantino said recently: "You could give the Ballon d'Or to half the France team for what they did at the World Cup."

Six members of the France side that triumphed in Russia are among the 30 nominees for the award, which is organised by France Football magazine and voted for by 180 journalists from around the world.

Among them are Paris Saint-Germain's dazzling teenage forward Kylian Mbappe, Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann and Madrid's Champions League-winning defender Raphael Varane.

Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante are also in the running.

The last Frenchman to win the Ballon d'Or was Zinedine Zidane in 1998, on the back of France's World Cup victory on home soil that year.

New Women's Award

But perhaps the lack of one standout French candidate has cleared the path for Modric, who heroically helped drag his country to the World Cup final before being beaten by France in Moscow.

The 33-year-old was also brilliant in the Real side that retained their Champions League crown for the second year running, and the Spanish club would love to see him succeed 2016 and 2017 winner Ronaldo, who has since left the Bernabeu for Juventus.

Club influences aside, Modric would be a worthy winner, even if he lacks the incredible statistics of Ronaldo and Messi.

Recent evidence also goes in favour of the little playmaker, who won the Golden Ball for the best player at the World Cup before claiming UEFA's prize for player of the season and FIFA's best player award in September, beating Mohamed Salah and Ronaldo to the latter.

"Modric is an exceptional player. He has shown that throughout his career, not just at Real but also at his former clubs and with his country," said Real coach Santiago Solari of a player who grew up during Croatia's independence war.

"He must have grown up in a very hard context and I wonder if that helped him to have the character he has."

With Modric emerging as the most likely winner, France coach Didier Deschamps was even asked this weekend if his country's World Cup triumph could be somehow devalued by the lack of a Ballon d'Or to go alongside it.

"I don't want to get into that debate. I don't vote. I just hope it is a Frenchman. Whoever wins it will deserve too," he said.

In any case, the gala -- which will be presented by a former France player in David Ginola -- will include a prize for the best player aged under 21, the Kopa Trophy.

Mbappe, who turns 20 later this month, seems a certain winner of that award, voted for by 33 living former Ballon d'Or winners.

There is also now a women's Ballon d'Or prize, voted for by 45 journalists.

The 15 nominees include seven players from Lyon, the Champions League winners, and Brazil great Marta, who won the recent FIFA prize.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ballon d'Or Luka Modric Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Gianni Infantino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp