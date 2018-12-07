Home Sport Football

PSG to snatch Ajax star Frenkie de Jong from Man City in record 75 million euro deal: Report

PSG's move to secure the talented midfielder, who made his debut for Ajax two years ago, comes after a lightning intervention from the club's technical directors Maxwell and Antero Henrique.

Published: 07th December 2018 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Dmytro Chygrynskiy Frenkie de Jong

AEK's Dmytro Chygrynskiy (L) fights for the ball with Ajax's Frenkie de Jong during a Group E Champions League match at the Olympic Stadium in Athens | AP

By AFP

THE HAGUE: Paris Saint-Germain could pip Manchester City to the signing of Ajax and Netherlands midfield star Frenkie de Jong in a record 75 million euro deal, a Dutch newspaper report said Friday.

"It is almost certain that De Jong, 21, will exchange Ajax for Paris Saint-Germain," popular tabloid De Telegraaf said.

If the deal goes through, it will be "the most expensive and sensational in the history of the Eredivisie and Ajax in particular," the newspaper added.

PSG's move to secure the talented midfielder, who made his debut for Ajax two years ago, comes after a lightning intervention from the club's technical directors Maxwell and Antero Henrique.

Top PSG officials met De Jong's agent Ali Dursun on Thursday and, later, Ajax management at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, De Telegraaf said.

Talks between Ajax and Manchester City are believed to have reached an advanced stage after De Jong spent several hours talking to City manager Pep Guardiola.

But the English champions "wanted to do business at a later stage and PSG was lightning-quick to jump on the opportunity," claimed the report.

"The dark blue jersey of France's upcoming champions PSG, not the light blue one of Manchester City, will almost certainly become De Jong's next summer," the paper said.

Ajax confirmed to the Dutch daily that talks with PSG have been held, although the club added "there was no definitive agreement... other clubs have also shown interest".

The highest outgoing transfer amount paid so far in the Dutch top flight was last year when Colombian centre-back Davinson Sanchez moved from Ajax to Tottenham Hotspur for 40 million euros (45.5m $US).

In 2015 Memphis Depay moved from PSV to Manchester United for 34 million euros (38.6 $US).

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paris Saint-Germain Manchester City Ajax Frenkie de Jong

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp